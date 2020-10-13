Step Outdoors With Columbia’s Big Prime Day Sale

When you’re outside, staying dry is essential— you can’t have your gear let you down. Thankfully, Columbia’s shoes and jackets can weather any storm. Whether you’re in need of some new boots or any other hiking clothing, Columbia should have you covered. Plus, it’s 40% off.

Women’s Arcadia II Rain Jacket Down From $52 Buy on Amazon $ 21 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Men’s Redmond V2 Hiking Shoe Down From $60 Buy on Amazon $ 36 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Men’s Watertight II Rain Jacket Down From $56 Buy on Amazon $ 37 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Women’s V2 Hiking Boot Down From $100 Buy on Amazon $ 53 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Let Scouted guide you to the best Prime Day deals. Shop Here >

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.