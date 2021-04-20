Columbus Police Fatally Shoot a Person as Chauvin Guilty Verdict Comes Down

Police in Columbus, Ohio, shot and killed a person on Tuesday afternoon just as a guilty verdict was being handed down in a police brutality case that had held the attention of an entire nation.

According to local station NBC 4, the victim, who has not yet been identified, was transported to a nearby hospital, Mount Carmel East, where they succumbed to the injuries sustained in the shooting. The department has reportedly contacted the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation to review the use of deadly force. The police department’s public information office did not respond to a request for comment.

Video from the scene showed a person lying on the ground in jeans and bright sneakers as bystanders yelled at police. Those nearby said the victim was a Black teenager.

The shooting occurred just as the verdict was being announced in the murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. Chauvin was found guilty on all three counts in the killing of George Floyd. Chauvin, a former member of the Minneapolis police force, was found guilty on two counts murder and one of manslaughter for killing George Floyd, a Black man, in May 2020.