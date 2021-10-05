Relwen’s Micro Waffle Polo is the Ultimate in Dad Chic

What it is: The Relwen Micro Waffle Polo is an expertly tailored and absurdly soft shirt from a brand that knows how to make comfort look classy. The double-faced cotton fabric features a textured exterior and a soft jersey lining. It’s a shirt that masters all the details—like a four-button placket for easy venting and split-tail side seams for extra mobility—while also crushing the basics, like looks and feel. It’s one of those three-season staples that will be in the rotation for both Friday night dinners and Sunday coziness.

Who to gift it to: You know how dads all seem to hit a certain point where comfort is king and style is, well, the opposite of king? They rock the same raggedy sweatshirt for weeks on end, no matter the venue, whether they are raking leaves or eating out (cringe). Well, the Relwen Micro Waffle Polo solves that problem in one fell swoop. It is softer and more comfortable than the old college sweatshirt, yet can make any dad look, dare I say, chic.

