Coming to Grips With the Klansman in the Family Tree

It’s not everyone who wants to understand the motivations of a relative who was a white supremacist, but Edward Ball is not everyone. Ball’s 1998 National Book Award-winner Slaves In the Family, was a brave look at his family’s history of South Carolina plantation life and slave ownership. Now, in his latest, Life of a Klansman, he delves into the history of Polycarp Constant Lecorgne, his great-great-grandfather, a Louisiana carpenter who fought for the Confederacy and later became a member of the Ku Klux Klan.

Trying to understand what made Lecorgne tick was, for Ball, not a particularly easy task.

“It was difficult,” says Ball, who was interviewed by The Daily Beast by phone from his home in Connecticut. “We have a habit of condescending to people who lived before our own generation and pity those people who were unlucky enough to miss out on the enlightened life we have achieved. I had to struggle against this in an effort to get inside the mind of this man and narrate what drew him into the movement that was established to enforce white supremacy.”