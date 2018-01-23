Conan O’Brien Gets Haitians to Insult Trump

Less than three days after President Donald Trump included Haiti as one of his so-called shithole countries, Conan O’Brien announced that he would be bringing his comedic diplomacy to that island nation for a new edition of Conan Without Borders.

“I have no idea what the president has against the people of Haiti, but if the president doesn’t like them, they must be lovely people,” the TBS host added on his show last Monday. On Thursday, he landed in Port-au-Prince, where he spent the weekend taping his special, which aims to show the president and those like him how much Haitian immigrants have to offer the United States.

Now we have our first look at the hour-long show, which will air this coming Saturday night. “President Trump insulted Haiti, so I thought it was only fair to Haitians the chance to return the favor,” O’Brien says in the new clip.

“We have beautiful golf courses here, Mr. President,” one man says. “Please come cheat on them.” One woman sends a “message of love” to America’s leader: “Oprah, we love you!”

O’Brien even found a Norwegian immigrant who lives in Haiti. “I would like to immigrate to the USA,” she says, “after 2020.”