1

‘Conclave’ Actor Reveals Surprise Ripped Body Under Clothes

Emell Derra Adolphus 

News Reporter

Updated 04.13.25 9:56AM EDT 
Published 04.13.25 9:40AM EDT 
British actor, director and film producer Ralph Fiennes at Rome Film Fest 2024. Conclave red carpet. Rome (Italy), october 26th, 2024 (Photo by Rocco Spaziani/Archivio Spaziani/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images)
Ralph Fiennes at Rome Film Fest 2024.

Actor Ralph Fiennes delighted fans after he posted a shirtless photo of his ripped physique on X with a bicep emoji. On the heels of his most recent role as a Catholic cardinal in the Oscar-nominated film Conclave, Fiennes sent tongues wagging as he gave his followers a peek at what he’s been cooking under his robes. "You prepping for a boxing match with @jakepaul?” one commentator quipped. Another added, “« Conclave 2, payback time » Debt collected. Justice served.” Several questioned whether the photo was genuine while others suggested that Fienne’s body could be the result of steroids. “Steroids are awesome, aren’t they? Sorry about the testicular shrinkage, but at your age the might be a bonus,” a commentator wrote. Yet Fiennes’ physique is most likely the effect of his turn as the hero Odysseus in the film The Return, which is heading to cinemas in the United Kingdom after its December 2024 release in the United States. And according to social media comments, Fienne’s body could be the film’s breakout star. “Wow. Well done sir. We call that SWOLL! 🫡” wrote another commentator under his post.

2
‘Abbott Elementary’ Creator Quinta Brunson to Host ‘SNL’
Catherine Bouris
Published 04.13.25 1:45AM EDT 
Quinta Brunson
Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Abbott Elementary creator and star Quinta Brunson will host the May 3 episode of Saturday Night Live, with Benson Boone as the featured musical guest. It will mark Brunson’s second time hosting the show and Boone’s first SNL appearance (fresh off a successful Coachella performance this weekend). Brunson’s work on Abbott Elementary led to her becoming the first Black woman to receive three comedy Emmy nominations in one year. At the 74th annual Emmy Awards in 2022, she was nominated for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series, Outstanding Comedy Series, and Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, all for Abbott Elementary. (She went home with the award for Outstanding Writing). In 2023, Brunson became the first Black woman in more than 40 years to win the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy; the last Black woman to take the award home was Isabel Sanford for The Jeffersons in 1981.

Merrell’s New Shoe Lineup Is the Perfect Way to Kick Off Hiking Season
Davon Singh
Published 03.24.25 1:23PM EDT 
A woman wearing Merrell's Antora 4 trail shoes while hiking on a rocky trail. It's a sunny day with a few clouds in the sky.
Merrell

After what felt like an endless winter, spring has finally sprung, which means hiking season is officially here. Whether you’re drawn to the breathtaking desert vistas of Arizona’s Devils Bridge Trail or the lush, tree-lined paths of Virginia’s Cascade Falls, your hiking shoes need to be up to the task—not only for the terrain but also for the shifting elevation while on the trail. Merrell’s new Nova 4 (men) and Antora 4 (women) hiking shoes are designed to tackle the challenge.

These new styles are a reimagined iteration of Merrell’s bestselling trail shoe, offering improved comfort and durability and blending a clean athletic design with functional features. The durable rubber outsoles provide unparalleled traction on all types of terrain, including hilly paths, rocky trails, dirt roads, and uneven surfaces.

Men's Nova 4
Women's Antora 4
The hiking shoes use lightweight foam for extra cushioning to ensure your every step is supported. The shoe’s bellows tongue keeps out debris, while the elastic lace keeper ensures your laces stay secure and out of the way. Plus, Merrell incorporates breathable, recycled materials for added comfort and sustainability.

If you’re due for a new pair of hiking shoes this spring, look no further than Merrell’s new styles.

3
‘Boston Public’ Actor Dies at 54
Catherine Bouris
Published 04.12.25 9:27PM EDT 
Nicky Katt
Gary Miller/FilmMagic

Nicky Katt, an actor who appeared in films like Dazed and Confused, Boiler Room, School of Rock and The Dark Knight, as well as the TV show Boston Public, has passed away at the age of 54, Variety reports. Katt died on April 8 in Burbank, California, according to friends and his attorney. A frequent face in Richard Linklater films—in addition to Dazed and Confused and School of Rock, Katt also appeared in SubUrbia and Walking Life—Katt started out as a child actor with roles on TV and in films like Gremlins and The ‘Burbs’. In a 2008 interview, he said of his work, “I kind of am notorious for bringing a lot of humor to stuff, and not in a scene-stealing way... especially if something is really kind of heavy subject matter, I’m kind of like oxygen for a drowning man.”

4
Harvard Professors Fight Back Against Trump’s Threats to Pull Funding
Jasmine Venet 

Breaking News Intern

Published 04.12.25 7:06PM EDT 
Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

A group of Harvard University professors sued the Trump administration Friday over threats to cut billions of dollars of federal funding to the institution, calling the ultimatum a “gun to the head” for the university. Harvard’s chapter of the American Association of University Professors (AAUP) accused the administration of violating their right to free speech, as well as other First Amendment rights. The suit read: “This action challenges the Trump administration’s unlawful and unprecedented misuse of federal funding and civil rights enforcement authority to undermine academic freedom and free speech on a university campus.” Andrew Manuel Crespo, a Harvard law professor and the general counsel of AAUP’s Harvard chapter, said in a statement that “Harvard faculty have the constitutional right to speak, teach and conduct research without fearing that the government will retaliate against their viewpoints by canceling grants.” The AAUP is seeking a temporary restraining order to stop the administration from withdrawing Harvard’s funds. The administration previously sent a letter to the university claiming they had “fundamentally failed to protect American students and faculty from antisemitic violence.” This is in accordance with Trump’s executive order to combat antisemitism on college campuses, which has opened up probes into 60 schools, including elite institutions such as Columbia University.

Deeps Sleep Patches Gave Me My Best Night of Sleep in Months
Thomas Price 

Commerce Staff Writer

Published 06.17.22 11:57AM EDT 
Deeps Sleep Patch Review
Scouted/The Daily Beast/Deeps

With so many different sleep remedies on the market, it’s hard to distinguish which ones (if any) actually work. If you’ve had little to no luck with other natural and over-the-counter sleep aids, consider giving Deeps Sleep Patches a try. The scientist-formulated patches are designed to be placed on your wrist before you get ready to go to sleep and be forgotten about from there.

Deeps Sleep Patch
The patches are infused with several calming ingredients, including Shoden ashwagandha and melatonin, formulated to help improve sleep quality, reduce stress, and regulate the body’s natural circadian rhythm. Once the patch is placed on your wrist, the active layer slowly releases the Deeps formula into your body through your skin. Deeps Sleep Patches have proven to me that it doesn’t always require taking heavy medication like sleeping pills to get a good night’s sleep (for me). Read my full review of Deeps Sleep Patches here.

5
Mickey Rourke Leaves ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Following ‘Inappropriate’ Outbursts
Catherine Bouris
Published 04.12.25 7:49PM EDT 
Mickey Rourke
Panayotis Tzamaros/NurPhoto

Mickey Rourke has agreed to leave the Celebrity Big Brother UK house after launching a homophobic tirade at fellow housemate JoJo Siwa earlier this week. A spokesperson for the show told Variety, “Mickey Rourke has agreed to leave the Celebrity Big Brother House this evening following a discussion with Big Brother regarding further use of inappropriate language and instances of unacceptable behavior.” After receiving a warning for his comments made to Siwa—including telling her, “If I stay longer than four days, you won’t be gay anymore” and vowing to “vote out the lesbian real quick”—Rourke used language that was described as “threatening and aggressive” toward British TV star Chris Hughes, which is what ultimately led to the decision to have him leave the show.

6
Teen Killed Parents to Fund Trump Murder Plot and ‘Save The White Race’
Jasmine Venet 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 04.13.25 3:28AM EDT 
Published 04.12.25 3:05PM EDT 
Nikita Casap
Waukesha County Sheriff's Department

A Wisconsin teen murdered his parents to help fund a murder plot against President Donald Trump, according to a federal search warrant unsealed Friday. 17-year-old Nikita Casap’s self-described “manifesto” outlines plans to assassinate the president as well as make bombs and organize terrorist attacks. “The killing of his parents appeared to be an effort to obtain the financial means and autonomy necessary to carrying out his plan,” the warrant said. According to his manifesto, the motive behind the murder plot was to start a political revolution in the United States and to “save the white race” from “Jewish-controlled” politicians. “As to why specifically Trump, I think it’s obvious. By getting rid of the president and perhaps the vice president, that is guaranteed to bring in some chaos,” the manifesto read. Investigators also found evidence that Casap was associated with the satanic neo-Nazi group “The Order of Nine Angles,” finding images of Hitler on his phone with the text: “HAIL HITLER HAIL THE WHITE RACE HAIL VICTORY.” Casap is accused of killing his parents in their Waukesha home on Feb. 11 and staying with their bodies for 12 days before escaping to Kansas. His arraignment is set for May 7.

7
MMA Legend’s Social Media Posts Prompt Mental Health Concerns
Emell Derra Adolphus 

News Reporter

Updated 04.12.25 1:13PM EDT 
Published 04.12.25 1:10PM EDT 
RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - MAY 11: BJ Penn prepares to fight Clay Guida in their lightweight bout during the UFC 237 event at Jeunesse Arena on May 11, 2019 in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
BJ Penn. Buda Mendes/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Hall of Famer and former champion B.J. Penn sparked concerns among fans after he claimed that his family had been “murdered and replaced by imposters.” In several posts on Instagram, Penn said that he has evidence that some of his family is “fake,” according to the New York Post. “My mother Lorraine Shin, my brother Jay Dee Penn, my brother, Reagan Penn and my brother Kalani Mamazuka [were] all murdered and I need [police] to investigate these guys get these people out of my house and my off my properties,” he captioned one post. In response, fans called on Penn to seek mental health treatment. “This is very skitzo mode. Please get help we love you brother,” one commentator wrote. Another added: “BJ we love you. Just consider the fact that you could be wrong, and Go talk to a doctor. These people are your family and they love you.” In recent years, Penn has landed in a spell of legal troubles for his erratic behavior. UFC CEO Dana White released Penn from the company in 2019 after the Hawaii native was filmed in a bar brawl, TMZ reported. Following a failed 2022 Hawaii gubernatorial campaign, Penn appeared to slide further into instability as he publicly scrutinized family members online, AthlonSports reported.

8
‘Weekend at Bernie’s’ Director Dies of Heart Failure at 94
Emell Derra Adolphus 

News Reporter

Updated 04.13.25 3:37AM EDT 
Published 04.12.25 11:23AM EDT 
WESTWOOD, CA - SEPTEMBER 17: Director Ted Kotcheff arrives at the premiere of Candy Factory Films' "Being Canadian" at the Crest Westwood on September 17, 2015 in Westwood, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/WireImage)
Director Ted Kotcheff arrives at a premiere. Amanda Edwards/WireImage

Canadian director Ted Kotcheff, who helmed such films as Weekend at Bernie’s, First Blood, Wake in Fright, and The Apprenticeship of Duddy Kravitz, has died at age 94. According to a statement from his family, he died of heart failure Thursday in his home of Nuevo Vallarta, Mexico. “He died of old age, peacefully, and surrounded by loved ones,” Kotcheff’s daughter told Canadian Press. Raised in Toronto’s Cabbagetown neighborhood during the Great Depression, Kotcheff got his start in the 1950s with the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation. He directed TV dramas such as General Motors Theatre and First Performance before transitioning to film in the 1970s. “He was an amazing storyteller. He was an incredible, larger than life character, and he was so knowledgeable about so many different things,” his daughter said. “I think his legacy will be that he was a director who could turn his hand to anything.”

Score 60% Off GreenPan’s Non-Toxic Cookware for Earth Month
Davon Singh
Updated 04.07.25 5:26PM EDT 
Published 04.07.25 2:09PM EDT 
A collection of GreenPan's eco friendly cookware on a kitchen counter. There are three frying pans hanging on the wall and four saucepans on the counter. Next the pans are yellow peppers, cherry tomatoes, and parsley.
GreenPan

Nonstick cookware is notorious for being laden with coatings containing chemicals like Teflon and PFOA (perfluorooctanoic acid). These ”forever chemicals” can leach into your food while you cook and have been linked to a range of health problems. GreenPan, on the other hand, has been making non-toxic nonstick cookware since 2007. Instead of the chemicals above, GreenPan’s cookware is made with a durable and scratch-resistant ceramic coating. For the third year in a row, GreenPan has partnered with EARTHDAY.ORG to celebrate Earth Month. Together, these two companies will plant a tree for every GreenPan order placed in April. To date, GreenPan has planted over 20,000 trees that protect coastal regions from flooding and provide vital habitats for native wildlife.

Valencia Pro Ceramic Nonstick Frypan Set
Best of all? From April 17 through April 22, GreenPan’s cookware will be up to 60 percent off. Aside from its eco-friendly and non-toxic cookware, GreenPan’s lineup also features a unique base that evenly delivers heat across the pan. The brand’s products perform just as well as traditional non-stick cookware. Plus, they’re compatible with all stovetops, dishwasher-safe, and oven-safe up to 600˚F. Investing in new chemical-free cookware is a great way to celebrate Earth Month—especially when you can score some new items for up to 60 percent off.

9
Trump’s FEMA Refuses to Fund North Carolina’s Hurricane Recovery
William Vaillancourt
Updated 04.12.25 11:25AM EDT 
Published 04.11.25 10:27PM EDT 
Former President Donald Trump listens to a question as he visits Chez What Furniture Store which was damaged during Hurricane Helene.
Former President Donald Trump listens to a question as he visits Chez What Furniture Store which was damaged during Hurricane Helene. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) on Friday rejected North Carolina’s request to extend the period in which residents can file for hurricane damage reimbursement. Gov. Josh Stein revealed the news, writing: “I am extremely disappointed and urge the President to reconsider FEMA’s bad decision,” Stein said in a statement. “Six months later, the people of western North Carolina are working hard to get back on their feet; they need FEMA to help them get the job done.” Stein shared with Spectrum News the letter from the agency stating that the 180-day extension request—which a majority of the state’s congressional delegation supported—was “not warranted.” In response to FEMA’s denial, Republican Rep. Chuck Edwards, who had joined his colleagues in signing the request and whose district saw some of the worst damage, reacted by stating that the request was “unprecedented,” and that he was “focusing on other ways” to help North Carolinians. During the 2024 campaign, Trump falsely claimed that the Biden administration was diverting FEMA funds to use on undocumented immigrants. He also declined to condemn threats to FEMA workers. Since taking office, Trump has signaled he wants to do away with FEMA entirely.

10
Mick Jagger, 81, Announces Engagement to 32-Year-Old Girlfriend
Jasmine Venet 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 04.12.25 11:49AM EDT 
Published 04.11.25 7:44PM EDT 
Mick Jagger and Melanie Hamrick at The Prelude To The Olympics in 2024 in Paris, France.
Mick Jagger and Melanie Hamrick at The Prelude To The Olympics in 2024 in Paris, France. Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Mick Jagger and Melanie Hamrick have announced their engagement after more than a decade-long relationship. The former ballerina, 37, revealed that she and The Rolling Stones star, 81, had already been engaged for “two or three years” in an interview with the French publication Paris Match Wednesday. Yet Hamrick could not confirm if the pair would follow through with an actual wedding. “Maybe one day we’ll marry, maybe not. We are so happy in our current life that I would be too afraid to change anything,” she said in French. Rumors that the pair were engaged had been floating around since 2023, when Hamrick was spotted sporting a diamond ring on her ring finger. At the time, she told People that they were just acting like “horny teenagers,” adding: “We’ll be immature and call it a promise ring.” The two met in 2014 while both touring Japan, Jagger with the Stones and Hamrick with the American Ballet Theatre. Hamrick told Paris Match that she hadn’t even considered dating Jagger after their first meeting, saying how there was “maybe a spark, but nothing incredible.” A few months later, they began dating and had a child, Deveraux Octavian Basil, in 2016. Jagger has seven more children with multiple women.

