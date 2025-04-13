‘Conclave’ Actor Reveals Surprise Ripped Body Under Clothes
Actor Ralph Fiennes delighted fans after he posted a shirtless photo of his ripped physique on X with a bicep emoji. On the heels of his most recent role as a Catholic cardinal in the Oscar-nominated film Conclave, Fiennes sent tongues wagging as he gave his followers a peek at what he’s been cooking under his robes. "You prepping for a boxing match with @jakepaul?” one commentator quipped. Another added, “« Conclave 2, payback time » Debt collected. Justice served.” Several questioned whether the photo was genuine while others suggested that Fienne’s body could be the result of steroids. “Steroids are awesome, aren’t they? Sorry about the testicular shrinkage, but at your age the might be a bonus,” a commentator wrote. Yet Fiennes’ physique is most likely the effect of his turn as the hero Odysseus in the film The Return, which is heading to cinemas in the United Kingdom after its December 2024 release in the United States. And according to social media comments, Fienne’s body could be the film’s breakout star. “Wow. Well done sir. We call that SWOLL! 🫡” wrote another commentator under his post.