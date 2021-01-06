GOP Lawmakers Vow to Abandon Challenges When Vote Count Resumes

Several shocked Republican lawmakers said they would abandon their effort to challenge President-elect Joe Biden’s win when Congress resumes counting Electoral College votes on Wednesday night following an extraordinary attack on the building by Trump supporters.

In a letter to members of Congress, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the vote would resume once the Capitol is clear. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said it would resume at 8 p.m. ET.

“Today, a shameful assault was made on our democracy,” Pelosi wrote. “It was anointed at the highest level of government. It cannot, however, deter us from our responsibility to validate the election.”

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) had told members they should return to the chamber tonight “to project strength” after a catastrophic day, CNN reported, citing two senior GOP sources.

Congress was in the middle of certifying the votes for President-elect Joe Biden when the Capitol went into lockdown and lawmakers were evacuated amid gunfire, broken windows, and bouts of teargas.

After months of indulging Trump’s fact-free voter fraud crusade, McConnell had finally drawn the line while speaking on the Senate floor on Wednesday, calling claims of fraud “extraordinarily thin.”

But at least 12 Republican senators had signaled their intention to object to their state’s votes, which will trigger hours of debate, yet most likely have no impact on the election result.

And, outside the Capitol, Trump was whipping protesters into a frenzy, vowing to demolish Republicans who oppose him and pinning all hopes on a vice president with no political power to change the result.

But, after the riot, several Republicans backtracked on their objections, citing their shock and dismay at the events of the day.

Trump loyalist Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) said he didn’t think there would be any more objections to Biden’s win, according to pool reports, while Sen. Steve Daines (R-MT) said in a statement he would also certify the result.

“Today is a sad day for our democracy,” Daines said. “We must restore confidence in our electoral process. We must, and we will, have a peaceful and orderly transfer of power.”

Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-WA) said in a statement: “What we have seen today is unlawful and unacceptable. I have decided I will vote to uphold the Electoral College results and I encourage Donald Trump to condemn and put an end to this madness.”

After Congress’ roll-call vote, Pence is expected to certify the result—a largely ceremonial act that Trump had characterized as a last-ditch path to overturning the election result.