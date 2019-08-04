Connor Betts, 24, ID’d as Dayton, Ohio Shooter

The Dayton, Ohio, shooter is 24-year-old Connor Betts of Bellbrook, Ohio, law enforcement officials first told CBS News, and a law enforcement official then confirmed with The Daily Beast.

Betts is accused of killing nine people and injuring 26 others in a busy nightlife area in Dayton, Ohio, early Sunday morning.

Initial reports indicate that Betts did not have a criminal record, and an initial sweep of his social media show no obvious link to any extremist ideology.

Police are still searching his home as of Sunday morning.

This story is developing.

Michael Daly contributed to this report.