Poll: Democrat Poised to Beat Republican Trump Stumped For

Democrat Conor Lamb has taken the lead in a special election contest in Pennsylvania's 18th District on Tuesday, according to a new poll released by Monmouth University.

In three different turnout models, Lamb is beating State Rep. Rick Saccone in a district that President Trump took by nearly 20 points in 2016.

"Lamb holds a 51% to 45% lead over Saccone if turnout yields a Democratic surge similar to voting patterns seen in other special elections over the past year," the poll says.