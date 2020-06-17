Conservatives Panic Over Fake Antifa Threat to Blow Up the Alamo

Dozens of Texas law enforcement officers squared up at the Alamo on Saturday night for an action Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush called a “show of force.” They were there to defend the icon of the Texas Revolution from nebulous threats that were running rampant on pro-Trump social media.

The danger, according to Bush, was an attack from left-wing “antifa” groups. Ahead of the feared attack, he put out a statement claiming that he was monitoring “social media posts and rumors” about protesters’ plans for the Alamo.

Appearing Monday on Fox News, he got more specific. “On Saturday night, we had an elevated threat from antifa, among other groups, that seek to take down many of these statues and monuments that we’ve seen around the country,” said Bush, the son of former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush.