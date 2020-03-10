Conspiracy Theorist Alex Jones Arrested on DWI Charge

Prominent right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones was arrested early Tuesday morning on charges of driving while intoxicated, according to law enforcement.

Jones, who as host of the Austin-based InfoWars conspiracy theory outlet has become a prominent force on the fringe right, was arrested on a class-B misdemeanor DWI charge, according to a spokeswoman for the Travis County sheriff’s department. Jones was booked into the Travis County Jail in Austin at 12:37 AM, and released on bond at 4:11 AM.

Court records about Jones’s arrest weren’t immediately available. InfoWars didn’t respond to a request for comment.

An article on the InfoWars website claimed that Jones was “caught up in a Travis Co. DWI dragnet.” In the story, Jones said he had been “drinking a small amount of sake at a Japanese restaurant.”

Jones announced his arrest on a Tuesday episode of his show, claiming that he had blown under the legal limit of 0.08 Blood Alcohol Content. Texas law, however, allows for a driver to be charged with a DWI even if they’re under the limit, if they’re considered to be impaired.

This isn’t the first time Jones has been linked to alcohol and driving. In a December New York Times story, a former InfoWars staffer described Jones driving while drinking out of a Dixie cup that had the “smell of vodka, like paint thinner” in 2016.

As the head of InfoWars, Jones is facing multiple lawsuits from families who lost children in the 2012 Sandy Hook after claiming that the mass shooting was a hoax.