Constance Wu on ‘Fresh Off The Boat’ Renewal: ‘No It’s Not’ a Good Thing

Television renewals are usually greeted with excited by the show’s stars, but actress Constance Wu said she was “so upset” after news broke that Fresh Off The Boat is going to be renewed for a sixth season.

“So upset right now that I’m literally crying,” she wrote on Twitter. “Ugh. Fuck.”

When a follower commented that the renewal was “great news,” she replied, “No it’s not.” It appears that she later deleted the tweet.

“Fucking hell,” the actress wrote in another tweet after the renewal was announced.

It also appears Wu commented on Fresh Off The Boat’s Instagram post about the renewal, writing “Dislike.”

It was not clear why Wu was upset about the continuation of the show, although it was recently announced that creator Nahnatchka Khan was stepping down as showrunner. Wu’s movie career is also taking off with the success of Crazy Rich Asians.

For the past five seasons, Wu has played a Chinese immigrant mother named Jessica Huang raising a family in Florida during the ’80s and ’90s alongside her husband and her two sons. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the show was the first Asian-American comedy on broadcast television in two decades.

Wu’s representative did not immediately respond to The Daily Beast’s request for comment.