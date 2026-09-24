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THUNDER BEAST

Construction Workers Stumble Across Stunning Prehistoric Discovery

Scientists still don’t know exactly what it is.

fossil

City of Oceanside

By Martha McHardy

Construction workers in Southern California have uncovered the remains of a giant mammal that roamed the region around 40 million years ago—but scientists still don’t know exactly what it was. The fossils, found about 12 feet underground at a water infrastructure project, include massive limb bones, ribs, and other fragments believed to belong to a single animal, the city of Oceanside said in a statement. Paleontologist Joseph El Adli has narrowed the possibilities to two extinct groups: a “thunder beast,” a huge hoofed mammal related to modern horses and rhinos, or a “swamp rhino,” a barrel-bodied herbivore that lived partly in water. Researchers made the discovery on August 31 during a routine excavation in the fossil-rich Santiago Formation, but the animal’s identity remains elusive without a skull. El Adli is hoping workers uncover teeth or a lower jaw—crucial clues that could solve the mystery. “It’s just sort of a hope and a prayer at this point, but that would be fantastic,” he told the L.A. Times.

Read it at Los Angeles Times

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