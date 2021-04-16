Convicted Face-Biter Says ‘Batman’ Headline Ruined His Life

Thomas Byrd wants to make one thing very clear: He never told police who arrested him for biting off a chunk of his wife’s face that he was Batman.

But in a $29 million lawsuit, he claims that everyone thinks he did because of a news report published at the time—and that he has been tormented and even assaulted behind bars because of it.

“Flat out lie,” Byrd, 44, wrote in the federal defamation suit he filed against Google while serving 24 years at the Centralia Correctional Center in Illinois after pleading guilty to kidnapping and attacking his estranged wife.