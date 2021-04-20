Convicting One Killer Cop Is Not Nearly Enough

He did not deserve to die.

It should never have mattered that he was a drug addict who suffered from a myriad of health issues, or that he had allegedly attempted to pass a counterfeit bill at a corner market. George Floyd should still be alive today. Tuesday, a jury agreed.

Less than a day after closing arguments concluded, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has been convicted of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. He was remanded into custody and will face sentencing in a few weeks. He deserves every hour he will spend in prison. They are hours Floyd will never have at all.