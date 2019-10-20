INSTANT FLAVOR

Cook Your Favorite Fall Stews In a Discounted Instant Pot — $80 on Amazon Right Now

It’s just about soup season, so make some at home with the Instant Pot.

Jillian Lucas

Commerce Editorial Manager

Scouted

By The Beast

By now, you should know that the Instant Pot reigns supreme in the world of easy-to-use kitchen gadgets. This thing does practically everything you need for the perfect meal besides eating it for you. It’s a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, sauté, yogurt maker, and warmer. And the family-sized 8Qt version is on sale for $80. 

The Instant Pot DUO80 comes with 14 different one-touch presets to make your cooking even quicker. It’s got a soup/broth button, a steam button, a pressure cook button, even a poultry button (no overcooked chicken here!). There’s so much you can do with your Instant Pot. I made an Instant Pot French onion soup recipe and it lasted me through the week, taking it for lunch and eating leftovers for dinner. It was delicious and took practically a quarter of the time a traditional French onion soup takes. If you want to cut down on your cooking time without sacrificing on flavor, the Instant Pot is your answer. | Get it on Amazon > 

Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.