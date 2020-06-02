Cops Beaten, Shot, Rammed by SUVs as George Floyd Protests Boil Over

Violent factions attacked half a dozen police officers in New York state and elsewhere over the last 24 hours as demonstrations against the death of George Floyd have spiralled out of control.

An officer responding to a looting incident in Las Vegas was reportedly shot in the head early Tuesday after exchanging gunfire with an angry mob, according to several Nevada news sources. His condition was not immediately known.

Late Monday night, video of a police officer apparently being run over by an SUV in the Bronx went viral. In the video, which has not been verified by The Daily Beast, an officer is struck by a speeding SUV and left in the middle of an intersection. Moments later, a New York City Police Department vehicle arrives and puts the officer, whose condition is unknown, in the back.

In Buffalo, two officers were deliberately targeted by a car in front of the E District police station. New York State Police confirmed to the media that one was a trooper and the other a Buffalo Police officer. Both were taken to the Erie County Medical Center. Both have serious injuries and are in stable condition, according to WTHR News.

Posts on social media also captured a fallen officer on Madison Avenue in New York. Details and the circumstances of that officer’s condition are unknown.

The New York City Sergeant’s Benevolent Association tweeted a photo of an officer being attacked by two looters in the Bronx late Monday night. The officer survived that incident and pulled his weapon after the perpetrators ran off, but did not appear to retaliate.

Early Monday morning, another officer was rammed by an SUV as he tried to make an arrest after giving chase to looters. Video of that incident posted by New York Daily News shows an SUV with Wisconsin license plates speeding away after the hit and run. That officer was taken to Bellevue Hospital and remains in stable condition.

Elsewhere, four police officers were shot in downtown St. Louis after a gunfight erupted as they tried to disperse violent crowds with tear gas and flash bangs.