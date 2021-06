A man who drew a gun and put a protester in a headlock at a “Back The Blue” rally during the peak of police-brutality protests last year openly displayed anti-fascist sympathies, according to a confidential police bulletin circulated months later.

“‘ANTIFA’ is a patch on the right shoulder of the subject,” reads the bulletin, a copy of which was obtained by The Daily Beast.

But the patch does not say “ANTIFA” at all. It’s a logo patch for the heavy metal band Anthrax.