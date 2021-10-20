Cops Descend on Florida Park After Brian Laundrie’s Belongings Found on Trail

Personal items appearing to belong to “van-lifer” Brian Laundrie were discovered Wednesday at a park adjacent to a South Florida nature reserve searchers have been combing for weeks looking for any sign of the 23-year-old fugitive, the family’s lawyer said.

“Chris and Roberta Laundrie went to the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park this morning to search for Brian,” attorney Steven Bertolino said in a statement. “The FBI and NPPD were informed last night of Brian’s parents’ intentions and they met Chris and Roberta there this morning. After a brief search off a trail that Brian frequented some articles belonging to Brian were found. As of now law enforcement is conducting a more thorough investigation of that area.”

The Sarasota County medical examiner was reportedly summoned to the site, and a human remains detection team was called in. No details of the items found by Laundrie’s parents have been released.

Laundrie’s parents say they last saw him on Sept. 13, when he reportedly told them he was going for a hike at the 25,000-acre Carlton Reserve. He has not been seen since.

On Bertolino’s advice, Laundrie had not been cooperative with detectives prior to his disappearance. He and 22-year-old Gabby Petito, to whom Laundrie was engaged, had begun a cross-country road trip together in early July. But soon after he mysteriously returned on Sept. 1 without Petito to the North Port, Florida, home the pair shared with Laundrie’s parents, he soon came under intense scrutiny.

Petito’s remains were found on Sept. 19 near Montana’s Grand Teton National Park. She was strangled to death, according to the medical examiner. Laundrie, who is facing a federal fraud charge for using Petito’s debit card after her death, has not been charged in her murder.