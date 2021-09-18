Cops Searching Nature Preserve for Van-Life Boyfriend

Florida police said Saturday that they are searching a wilderness preserve for Brian Laundrie, the person of interest in the disappearance of his girlfriend, “van-life” YouTuber Gabby Petito.

In a tweet, the North Port cops said Laundrie’s family told investigators they believe he entered the 25,000-acre Carlton Reserve earlier this week.

Police finally spoke with Laundrie’s family on Friday night and learned that he had gone missing while under increasing scrutiny over Petito’s disappearance.

The 22-year-old did not return from a cross-country van trip the couple had documented on YouTube and other social media. Her family reported her missing on Sept. 11.

On Friday, after talking to Laundrie’s family, North Port police said they felt they community’s frustration by the lack of the progress in the case—which has now drawn FBI involvement.

“We are frustrated too,” the department said. “For six days, the North Port police department and the FBI have been pleading with the family to contact investigators regarding Brian’s fiancée Gabby Petito.

“Friday is the first time they have spoken with investigators in detail. It is important to note that while Brian is a person of interest in Gabby’s disappearance, he is not wanted for a crime. We are not currently working a crime investigation. We are now working a multiple missing persons investigation.”

Petito’s family issued a withering statement through their lawyer, Richard Stafford: “All of Gabby’s family want the world to know that Brian is not missing, he is hiding. Gabby is missing.”