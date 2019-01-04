Cops To Be Charged With Manslaughter After Two Mental-Health Patients Drowned in Sheriff’s Van During Hurricane Florence

Four months after two female mental-health patients drowned while being transported in a South Carolina sheriff’s van fleeing Hurricane Florence flood waters, the two deputies responsible for their safety are being charged with manslaughter, the lawyer for one of the victim’s families confirmed to The Daily Beast on Thursday.

The two Horry County deputies in charge—Stephen Flood and Joshua Bishop—will each be charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter after they safely escaped the submerged van on September 18 while patients Nicolette Green, 43, and Wendy Newton, 45, died inside it. Flood, who was driving the vehicle, will also be charged with two counts of reckless homicide for allegedly taking what he knew to be a dangerous route.

"They is something we have been hoping and praying for since we heard the news about my sister. My family is beside themselves,” Nicolette’s sister Donnela “Jewels” Green-Johnson told The Daily Beast on Thursday. “These people are finally being held accountable. But as I said before, it falls on more than just the two deputies."

The two are expected to turn themselves in to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office before a bond hearing at 9a.m., Scott Blennany, the lawyer for the Green family, said. If convicted of all charges, the two deputies could be sentenced to decades in prison.

"I can tell you more in the morning when the final charges are read but so far it’s the best case scenario for us,” Bellany said. “Justice has been served”

The charges come after an extensive investigation from three law-enforcement agencies into what Horry County Sheriff Phillip Thompson called a “tragic accident” at the time. Immediately after the women’s deaths, Flood and Bishop were placed on paid administrative leave. They were fired from the force in October.

As previously reported by The Daily Beast, two the deputies drove through the Pee Dee River, a “major flood” river that had been closely monitored by officials after Florence. As they tried to drive around a road barricade, the river’s flood waters pinned their van against a guardrail.

“The water is deep, fast, and contaminated,” Marion County Coroner Jerry Richardson told The Daily Beast at the time. “They were trying to negotiate with it and it just didn’t work out.”

Green and Newton, were restrained in the back cage with a padlocked door separating their holding area from the vehicle’s front seats.

“My understanding is that they didn’t have a key to the lock and the side exit was unavailable to the women because it was blocked by either guardrail or pressure from the water,” Bellamy said at the time.

The two mothers drowned while Flood and Bishop escaped atop the submerged van where they waited for rescue teams from Marion and Horry counties to arrive and then transport them to a nearby hospital.

The sheriff’s office spokeswoman, Brooke Holden, confirmed to The Daily Beast on Thursday that the two men had been fired for “disregarding the safety of persons” while on the job and that they will face charges and a bond hearing tomorrow.

When asked for an update on the internal investigation, however, Holden declined to comment, referring “all inquiries to the State Law Enforcement Division due to a pending investigation.”

For Green-Johnson, Friday’s charges against Flood and Bishop are the first step forwards answers about her sister's death.

“We are still fighting a good ol’ boy’s system here. This is an enormous step to honoring my sister and her horrific death, but there needs to be more done.”