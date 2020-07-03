Cops Want Right-Wingers to Stop Hassling Them About an Imaginary Antifa Attack on Gettysburg

The pro-Trump internet is abuzz about left-wing “antifa”activists’ nefarious plans for the Gettysburg National Cemetery on July 4—even if no one can quite agree on what’s actually going to happen.

One theory holds that antifa will burn American flags at the Civil War graveyard, while another centers on a nonexistent plan to desecrate soldiers’ graves. In the most extreme version, antifa is plotting to massacre white people nearby after a celebratory flag-burning—a scheme they’ll supposedly pull off by distracting police with the fireworks that have become omnipresent this summer.

Bizarrely, the only event that has actually been advertised is a ridiculously mundane version of the antifa terror story, with activists expected to burn flags while offering family-friendly “antifa face-painting” for kids.