Your Travel Toiletry Bag Has a Better Use: Cord Organization

Where do you put your cords when you’re not using them? I have a bag next to my desk, where they pretty much just float, haphazardly. When I need one, I then have to dig through the bag, untangle absolutely everything, and then nine times out of ten, it’s not even in there. If I do eventually find it, it’s usually days later, when I no longer need it, and it’s always, without fail, tangled beyond belief.

For some help with my cord issues, I spoke with Jen Robin, the Founder of Life in Jeneral, an organization company that helps people get their lives in order. Instead of a cord taco or a specifically designed box, Jen recommended something different for cord organization.

“I think a toiletry bag is the best place to store cords,” she told me. “Most cord organization products are hard (oftentimes plastic) and sturdy and meant to be stationary, but cords are something that people are constantly moving around and using.”

“This is why,” she said, “ I love using a bag designed for travel as a storage solution.”

The bag Jen had in mind is nothing too special—in fact, you might already own one. But she loves it “because it has so many different compartments” and it’s great for cords of all shapes and sizes, too.”

It’s true. I have a bag much like this (although not the same one) and I can say, the smaller compartments are great for keeping headphone cords, aux cables, and chargers in. I love the separation via zipper—this helps cords from getting all tangled up with one another, too. The larger compartments are great for an extra computer charger, power bricks, or even portable batteries. What I love most of all is that I can either hang it somewhere on my door for easy access, or better yet, fold it up. That way, I can easily put it away, like a toolbox, and only dig into it when I’m searching for a cord. I haven’t traveled for a while, but I suspect once I am traveling again, it’ll be my toiletry bag still, too.

I’m feeling a lot better about my cord organization, so if you’re drowning in cords at your makeshift home office, this might be a tip worth trying.

