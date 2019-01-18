Cord Tacos Are a Necessary Piece to Cord Management

Cord management can mean so many different things to so many different people. I was introduced to it very late in my tech accessories game, and by then, I had spent way too much of my time untangling my headphones.

Enter the cord taco, a ridiculous name for a very important piece of fabric. This little guy keeps my headphones from turning into a brain teaser during my morning commute. It also keeps iPhone chargers wrapped neatly while traveling. I even have one tucked away behind my Amazon Echo to keep the cord from dangling across my counter. There are a lot of these small pieces of fabric that can keep us from having a mental breakdown from attempting to untangle headphones before we've had our morning coffee.

Cord tacos come in any size and color you could want (I like mine in leather and dark, solid colors), but don't limit yourself to the taco. Get a cord wonton instead, or a cord clam, or even a cord sushi roll if you have many cords you want to keep together. Minimalists can rejoice over these cord keepers, because their basically a single strip of leather and a snap. Grab a cord keeper that features punny sayings like "We're Tight" and "Band Together." Or, get a little quirky with your cord management and get one in the shape or a dog or cat.

If you're more into on-desk cord management, cable clips are easy to use and don't take up any room (or need to be screwed into a desk like some larger units). Just stick these onto any surface, shove your cord in, and keep things looking neat and tidy.

Whatever way you want to cord manage, opting for something that takes up basically no space is a great way to keep cord wrangling skills at their best.

