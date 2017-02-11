Corey Feldman Tells Dr. Oz He Is Trolled By Pedophile Abuser

Corey Feldman has called on the LAPD to name pedophiles he says targeted him and other child stars, such as Corey Haim, and continue to troll him by posting photographs of them both.

Speaking in a segment recorded for Dr. Oz that is due to air Thursday, the former child star of The Goonies and Stand by Me, tells Oz that he ‘named names’ to Santa Barbara police but says his allegations were ignored.

Feldman is attempting to crowdsource $10 million for a film that promises to out a network of Hollywood pedophiles.

According to a report on Page Six, Feldman says of one the predators who targeted him: “This guy, on his MySpace page and his Facebook page, has pictures of me and Corey Haim. He still taunts it and flaunts it.”

Page Six reports that Dr. Oz then encouraged Feldman to call the LAPD again and that he “revealed two new names,” according to an insider.

Page Six says that while on the phone to the LAPD, Feldman says: “I’m going to give you the names of everybody . . . everybody I’ve got knowledge of, and I would like you to start putting the pressure on all of them.”

Feldman tells Oz of one accused pedophile, “They’re living in Mexico . . . I found that out a week and a half ago. I had a very lovely fan — I don’t even know that they’re a fan or just somebody that cares about this topic. But somebody on my Twitter feed posted a video saying, ‘This is the guy.’”

Last week Feldman, 46, who alleges widespread pedophilia in the entertainment industry published a seven-minute video aimed at raising funds for a new film on the issue.

He said: “I believe that I can bring down potentially a pedophile ring that I’ve been aware of since I was a child… Right off the bat I can name six names—one of them who is still very powerful today, and a story that links all the way up to a studio. It connects pedophilia to one of the major studios.

“I propose to do this by making a film that will be the most honest and true depiction of child abuse ever portrayed by telling you my own story in a very real way,” Feldman explained.

“I will make the film, direct it, produce it and I will self-distribute it to guarantee that it gets a theatrical release with your donations. Additionally it will help me buy the security and the legal team that I need to help my family until the project is released. Once it’s done, I believe we can revolutionize the film industry in such a way that we can root out the evil and make it safe for our kids again.”

Feldman has been criticized for saying he will name the alleged pedophiles only after he raises $10 million to make a film on the topic.

The mother of Haim, his former co-star who died in 2010, publicly objected to the fundraising idea, saying, “He doesn’t need $10 million to do it.”

As of last week, Feldman had reportedly raised just over $200,000 of the $10 million for the movie.