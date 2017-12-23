Corey Lewandowski Accused of Repeatedly Slapping Singer Joy Villa’s Butt

Remember Corey Lewandowski? The former Trump campaign manager who was initially charged with simple battery after being caught on video forcefully grabbing reporter Michelle Fields, stood accused of calling a female co-worker a “fucking bitch,” claimed that Barack Obama wasn’t born in the United States, and was purportedly fired after an Ivanka Trump ultimatum just prior to the Republican National Convention—only to then land a cushy gig as a CNN pundit, despite still being on the Trump campaign’s payroll?

Well, he’s back in the news again.

Late Friday evening, Politico broke the news that Lewandowski, 44, a man who has failed upward his entire career, now stands accused of unwanted touching by singer Joy Villa, an outspoken Trump supporter best known for wearing a MAGA dress to the 2017 Grammy Awards.

According to Villa, 31, the alleged incident occurred during a holiday party commemorating Trump’s first year in office at the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C, in late November. Numerous members of Trump’s inner circle attended the soiree, including son-in-law Jared Kushner, son Eric Trump and his wife Lara, and policy guru Stephen Miller.

Villa alleges that she requested to take a photo with Lewandowski.

“I’m wearing this silver suit and stretchy pants, and after the photo, he smacks my ass really hard,” Villa told Politico. “It was completely demeaning and shocking.”

She claims to have confronted him about the unwanted touching right when it happened. “I said, ‘Watch it.’ Half-joking, I said, ‘I can report you for sexual harassment.’”

But Lewandowski’s alleged response left Villa even more stunned: “He said, ‘Go ahead, I work in the private sector. Then he smacks my ass again.” Politico corroborated Villa’s account with a friend, who wished to remain anonymous, while Lewandowski would not respond to the publication’s numerous requests for comment.

Villa is an interesting character, and supported far-left candidate Bernie Sanders throughout the election before switching gears to Trump after his surprise win. She is also a devoted Scientologist. As The Daily Beast’s Amy Zimmerman reported earlier this year, “In November 2016, Villa excitedly posted on her Facebook about finally ‘going clear.’ She shared a video of herself mid-ceremony in front of a giant portrait of [Scientology founder] L. Ron Hubbard, captioned, ‘One of the greatest moments of my life... I’m Clear!!’ According to Hubbard, ‘A Clear is a being who no longer has his own reactive mind, and therefore suffers none of the ill effects the reactive mind can cause. The Clear has no engrams which, when restimulated, throw out the correctness of his computations by entering hidden and false data.’”

Following her Grammys dress stunt, her album I Make the Static shot to No. 1 on the iTunes charts, with over 15,000 copies sold in a single day. The LP had less than 20,000 steams on Spotify prior to the sartorial statement.

Lewandowski, meanwhile, was reportedly offered a job in the Trump administration in November, but according to a story published here in The Daily Beast, turned it down because he felt it was “chump change.” He recently co-authored a book, Let Trump Be Trump, which rehashed his experiences working for Trump during the 2016 presidential campaign (though any claims by Lewandowski should probably be taken with a huge grain of salt, given his history of mistruths). Lewandowski is also a married a father of four.