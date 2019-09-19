Lewandowski Gave Congress the Finger. Dems Should Break It.

I remember 20, 25 years ago, being a reporter in New York, hearing all the kinds of things one heard about Donald Trump, watching him go through bankruptcy after bankruptcy, watching him get sued by people he obviously swindled but always wriggle out, and wondering: How does this guy get away with this? It was always a mystery to me.

Now I know. Now that he’s the president and I’m watching it all unfold much more closely, I know. It’s called lie and make it up.

First: Just keep lying—never, ever, ever stop lying. Because if you admit something once, you’ve given up the game. So, Trump says: All 16 or however many of those women are harlots and hustlers who are out for money. He won’t say, “Oh, maybe I did kiss this one.” That would just put a crack in the facade, and once there’s a crack, there’s another, and another.