Three More Trumpworld Figures Test Positive for COVID-19 Amid Voter Fraud Crusade

At least three more Trump world insiders have tested positive for the coronavirus just weeks after the White House and GOP were crippled by a major outbreak ensnaring the president.

Corey Lewandowski, the Trump adviser who has been bringing bogus illegal voting and election fraud lawsuits, tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, The New York Times and several other outlets reported.

Republican National Committee chief of staff Richard Walters has also contracted the virus, NBC reports. And a longtime GOP strategist and lobbyist, Jeff Miller, who was at the White House on Election Night, has also tested positive, sources told Bloomberg’s Jennifer Jacobs.

Walters has not been at the White House recently, but an RNC spokesperson told The Washington Post that contact tracing had begun.

Any tracing efforts for Lewandowski would have to span multiple states and probably hundreds of people. He was at the White House on Election Night for a party that is now emerging as a possible superspreader event.

Several others at the party have since tested positive including White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, Trump campaign legal aide David Bossie, White House political director Brian Jack, HUD Secretary Ben Carson, and several aides.

After the party, Lewandowski flew to Pennsylvania to lead the Trump campaign’s legal challenges against ballot-counting in the state. On Saturday, he appeared, mask free, alongside Rudy Giuliani and other Trump campaign figures at a bizarre event outside Four Seasons Total Landscaping in Philadelphia.

Days earlier, he yelled into a megaphone alongside Florida attorney Pam Bondi at a crowded press briefing outside a Philly ballot-counting site.

He has told friends he believed he contracted the virus while in Philadelphia, CBS News reports.

Just prior to Election Day, Lewandowski traveled to a Trump rally in Wisconsin and tweeted a photo of himself on Air Force 1 with Tiffany Trump, Bossie, former White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, and Tiffany’s boyfriend, businessman Michael Boulos. None of them were wearing masks.