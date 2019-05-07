Corkcicle’s Cooler Bags Are Perfect for Beach Days and Picnics Because They Don’t Look Like Coolers

Let’s be honest: cooler bags aren’t all that great looking. And the new Corkcicle cooler bags are more bag than cooler. On the outside, they’re wrapped in vegan leather but inside is where the magic is. They’re insulated with space-grade, high-performance “closed cell foam insulation” and then lined with TPU to keep it food safe.

They come in four different styles: The Ivanhoe 24 Duffle Bag, The Eola Bucket Bag, the Virginia Tote Bag, and the Lucy Handbag. Each can hold a varying amount of cans and bottles, with the Lucy and Eola at the smallest capacity (12 cans or 8 cans and 2 wine bottles) up to the Ivanhoe that can hold up to 24 cans. The fully-lined bags will resist odor, mold, and mildew, and will keep from leaking.

My two personal favorites are the Eola and Lucy. These are the perfect bags for a dinner party or beach day. Just fill them with your drinks of choice, toss in a bag of ice, and be on your way without looking like you’re dragging a cooler with you.

