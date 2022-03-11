Coronado City Boots Official Over Anti-Asian Spiel

A California city official resigned from his post after he and his wife were caught on video and went viral on social media spewing racist vitriol to an Asian American couple.

Roger Miller quit as Coronado’s Director of Recreation and Golf Services Thursday. After being placed on administrative leave during a month-long department investigation, city officials felt it was an appropriate move, CBS8 San Diego reported.

“This decision was made with careful consideration of the best interests of the city, our residents, and our larger community,” Coronado City Manager Tina Friend said in a statement. “A resignation allows a separation to take place and the city to move forward without delay. The investigation effectively ended with Mr. Miller’s resignation… I am confident that we upheld our process and came to a conclusion that was appropriate.

“The City understands the impact this situation has had on our employees and our community,” Friend continued. “I want to be very clear that the city remains a welcoming place to all, and we do not tolerate any form of racism or other discrimination.”

While shopping at an outdoor mall in Newport Beach in February, Miller and his wife, Sandra, blamed an unidentified Asian American couple for the COVID-19 pandemic. Along with citing misinformation in regards to the virus, the Millers—who are white—directed racist slurs and offensive language to the Asian American couple, which made its rounds on social media.

“Within minutes of seeing the video… I contacted the city attorney and ordered a full and independent investigation,” Friend said in a previous statement. “The city had an experienced investigator under contract to immediately initiate the investigation and produce findings as soon as possible.”

The City of Coronado’s website states that the mission of its recreation and golf services “is to strengthen community through programs, services and facilities while enhancing personal development, healthy lifestyles, community involvement and environmental stewardship.”

In the video that was originally posted on TikTok by the Asian American couple and later uploaded to Instagram, the Millers are seen walking throughout a shopping center. They speak loud enough for passersby to hear them say, “Those Chinese spreading COVID.”

They yell to another Asian American family, “Go back to China. Stop spreading COVID.”

The pair who recorded the video approached the Millers in a parking garage and asked them to clarify their statements.

“I love that we are not their country, right?” Sandra Miller is heard saying to her husband.

The man and woman recording the video try to explain to the Millers that they are not of Chinese descent.

“Yeah, maybe. Could be,” Roger Miller said.

“America is a free country! Go back to China!” Sandra Miller shouted.

The Millers give the couple the finger before they pulled off in their Asian-made mini-van.

Sandra Miller, who was a teacher, was fired from her job at Linfield Christian School after the video went viral.

“The statements made by Ms. Miller do not reflect the beliefs of Linfield, are inconsistent with Linfield’s mission statement, and fail to meet the behavior Linfield expects employees to model for its students,” the school released in a statement.