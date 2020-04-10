Coronavirus Could Turn All of Russia Into a Digital Gulag

MOSCOW—It is still an open question whether Russia’s machinery of repression, which dates back to the time of the Czars and became an all-pervasive presence under the Soviets, can be quickly re-tooled to enforce quarantines and slow the outbreak of COVID-19. Its purpose has always been to track down common criminals while silencing political opposition, and already we see it returning to that role as if by reflex.

“ People think that once registered as COVID-19 positive, all their personal data will be in the state’s hands forever. ” — Vyacheslav Moskvichev, psychotherapist

The number of registered COVID-19 cases has passed 10,000; doctors diagnosed 1,459 more people on Thursday. The total number of infections is 10,131 and more than 40 people have died in Moscow alone, according to official numbers, which some analysts think are much too low. In any case, the numbers are expected to grow exponentially in Russia just as they have done elsewhere, and the disease already has reached every corner of the country.

As the statistics worsen, news of new restrictions and punishments have begun to rain down, and authorities have started issuing QR-code passes to state companies, media groups, and volunteers—primarily those loyal to the Kremlin.