‘I Don't Care If You Get Me Sick.’ People Are Still Dating—Or at Least Sexting—During Coronavirus Pandemic

The Friday evening before Leap Day, Robyn Cole took a friend out for happy hour drinks. Earlier that night, in a hint of what was to come, the CDC had confirmed 64 cases of the coronavirus in the United States. But for many singles like Cole, who is 48 and lives in Sacramento, it was just another weekend out. Bars were open and people were buying each other drinks, kidding around about virus named after a beer.

Cole didn’t expect to meet a man at the bar. “I’ve been single for four years,” she told The Daily Beast. “I haven’t really gotten out there. I stay home and I don’t do much.” But that night, she met a man. Not your average barfly creep trying his luck with every woman in sight, but someone who seemed “respectful, kind” and very focused on talking to Cole. After saying goodbye to her friend, she met up with him for a nightcap.

They joked about spreading the coronavirus right before their first kiss. “It was a laughing matter at that point,” Cole told The Daily Beast. “It seemed so far away. Certainly, we were fine.”