Coronavirus: Every Star and Public Figure Diagnosed with COVID-19 So Far

GET WELL SOON

Idris Elba, Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, a James Bond actress, several athletes, and more: Get well soon.

Laura Bradley

Entertainment Reporter

Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Photos Getty

Fame can afford a person a lot of privileges, but immunity to the coronavirus COVID-19 is not one of them. As some celebrities misguidedly don hazmat suits and face masks to protect themselves, others have begun wisely self-isolating as a preventative measure. And perhaps more important, several are using their platforms to urge everyone to stay informed and take this pandemic seriously.

But because no one is immune, several celebrities, athletes, politicians, and other public figures have been diagnosed. As the pandemic continues, we will keep this list updated. In the meantime, there’s no time like the present for a refresher course in how to protect yourself.

Celebrities and Family members

Politicians and Spouses

Athletes and sports figures

Other public Figures

This post has been updated.