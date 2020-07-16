The Surprising Ways Old Drugs Can Attack COVID-19

Despite recent promising signs, a vaccine might not work at all against the novel coronavirus. If it does work, it could take many months to pass large-scale trials and get approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. And even if it gets the FDA’s nod, a vaccine might not work for everyone.

All of which is to say that new treatment regimens—which the federal government is suggesting could be months away—are as important as ever as the United States registers more than 3.4 million SARS-CoV-2 infections and 136,000 deaths.

Welcome to Rabbit Hole, where we dive deep on the biggest story. It’s for Beast Inside members only. Join up today.