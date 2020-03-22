Coronavirus Hits Home for the Royal Family. Princess Diana’s AIDS Activism Could Be Inspirational.

If you love The Daily Beast’s royal coverage, then we hope you’ll enjoy The Royalist, a members-only series for Beast Inside. Become a member to get The Royalist in your inbox every Sunday.

Diana set the royal example for pandemic response

The Sunday Times reports this weekend that the Queen will, in response to increasing calls for her to do so, make an extraordinary national televised address in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic, the fourth such speech of her reign, at some stage over the next few weeks.