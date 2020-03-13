Coronavirus Is a Moral Test That Conservatives Are Failing

If you’re healthy and young, minimizing your exposure to the novel coronavirus is less a health issue than a moral issue. And our supposedly conservative leaders are profound moral failures.

Probably you’ve seen this graph by now:

What it shows is that if we can delay the spread of coronavirus, mostly by reducing the rate of exposure, we can “flatten the curve” of the epidemic, thus reducing stress on the healthcare system. The curve of infections will be more gradual, and the health care system can save more lives.