Coronavirus Is Feasting on America's Athletes. Our Kids Are Next.

Let us praise progress, however slight. The president made his first concessions to the virus when he cancelled his Jacksonville convention for “health concerns.” Doesn’t it follow then that he’ll have to drop his insistence on opening schools for the same reason? Children are surely as important as GOP donors and delegates.

Don’t be silly. Trump will do no such thing. He didn’t give up the parts of the job he likes most—the pageantry, the martial music, the idolatry of fawning courtiers thanking God for him—over anyone’s well-being. He was terrified there would be more no-shows at his party than drop-outs from a Zoom conference on accounts receivable.

The president is merrily proceeding to endanger the country’s children, ignoring the grim consequences likely to follow, absent the miracle cure he keeps looking for, like Reagan searching for a pony in the manure. His goal isn’t to eradicate the disease but to create the optical illusion that we can all return to a normal world in which kids go to school and parents go to work and he holds rallies like any other red-blooded American incumbent.