The Absurd Error Lockdown Skeptics and Anti-Vaxxers Both Make

I worry that social distancing will be the victim of its own success.

As the COVID-19 pandemic has taken hold in the United States, efforts to blunt its spread have been put into place in one state after another. While there is as of yet no nationwide shelter in place order, nearly all states have put in place measures to close non-essential businesses and have most citizens stay at home to the greatest degree possible. To say that the effects of these measures on the economy and our day-to-day lives have been catastrophic would be, if anything, an understatement.

They have also been vitally necessary.