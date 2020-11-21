These Vaccines Will Change Public Health Forever

Two vaccines for the novel coronavirus are potentially just days away from being approved for emergency use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, a massive step toward widespread distribution in a population with millions of sick patients.

But the vaccines aren’t just potential lifelines for a country stuck in the throes of a horrific pandemic. Instead, experts say, they could be pioneers for a new, potentially safer immunization technology, one that could change the way we battle future viral pandemics—and even illnesses like cancer.

Welcome to Rabbit Hole, where we dive deep on the biggest story. It’s for Beast Inside members only. Join up today.