Actress Debi Mazar Is the Latest Celeb to Reveal Coronavirus Diagnosis

Actress Debi Mazar revealed Saturday she tested positive for the new coronavirus and implored people to stay home until the pandemic is under control.

The Brooklyn-based star said on Instagram that on March 15, she woke up with a sore throat, cough, severe body aches, and a 102.4-degree fever.

“I figured maybe I got the flu or... Corona?😬I had had cocktails the evening prior, and smoked a few cigarettes. I figured I had jacked my immune system from having a fun night with friends,” the 55-year-old said.

She called a doctor friend to see if she could get tested and he told her she didn’t meet the criteria. Two days later, she went to a local urgent care and got swabbed.

“I was sent home and told to quarantine myself until I had results, which would take 3-7 days (in S.Korea it takes two hours),” she wrote. “Well..today is day 5 and I just found out.”

The actress, who is currently starring in TV Land’s Younger, described the illness as “morphy.”

“One day I feel crappy and the next I’m normal. Today my lungs are heavy, but I’m tough. I can breathe, and I’m going to heal here, in my own home!”

Mazar, who also starred in Entourage, is the latest in a string of celebrities to announce their diagnosis—including Tom Hanks, Idris Elba, and Andy Cohen.

Mazar said she has family in Italy and could not understand why, as the virus spread across New York, the city was not shutting schools or issuing stay-at-home orders earlier.

And now that the city has, she’s concerned people are not following those orders.

“Prospect Park yesterday, i hear was jumpin’!” she said.

“Stay home people!” she added. “Protect yourselves & your loved ones. Build up your immune systems. Good Luck & God Bless us all!”