Tired of That Rotten Egg Smell in Your Hot Water? This Powered Anode Rod Gets Rid of It in 24 Hours.
Anode-brainer
Do you own a water heater? When was the last time you checked its anode rod? No, that’s not a magical device: it's an important part of your water heater. Usually, an anode rod needs to be replaced every one to two years. But this powered anode rod from Corro-Protec is more effective, lasts longer, and is backed by a 20-year limited warranty.
Why is this skinny, cylindrical object so important? In a word: rust. These tanks are a punishing environment. The combination of water, heat, and metal is the perfect recipe for corrosion. An anode rod slows this process down. Over time, the rod—usually made of aluminum, zinc alloy, or magnesium—erodes, releasing electrons into the water to combat and prevent rust. This is why traditional anode rods need to be replaced so frequently; they’re literally made to break down.
The Corro-Protec rod is different. This anode rode is made from titanium, making it much more effective than factory-installed rods. Setting up the Corro-Protec rod takes just twenty minutes. Simply remove the old anode rod from its port and replace it with the Corro-Protec. Then plug it in to the nearest outlet (the cable is 12 feet long) and you’re good to go. In addition to fighting rust, this anode rod removes the smell of rotten egg or sulfur in hot water, reduces sediment accumulation, and maximizes energy efficiency.
Powered Anode Rod for Standard Installation
20-year warranty
Powered Anode Rod for Hot Water Outlet and Bradford White
20-year warranty
