Scouted Gift Pick: A Box of Top Quality Korean BBQ

WHAT IT IS

Cote’s Original Butcher’s Feast AKA the ultimate meat box. Cote, which has a Michelin star, has partnered with Goldbelly to ship their Original Butcher’s Feast (for 4-6 people) nationwide. Each box has four specialty cuts, including USDA Prime dry-aged ribeye, American Wagyu, USDA Prime Hanger Steak, and USDA Prime Short Rib Galbi. On the side there are pickled vegetables, and instructions for having your own Korean BBQ at home.

Cote’s Original Butcher’s Feast Buy on Goldbelly $ 249

WHO TO GIFT IT TO

Your favorite carnivore. Your favorite carnivore who knows how to grill. Your favorite carnivore who knows how to grill and will invite you over to split this box with you.

