Could This Nasal Spray Protect Frontline Workers From COVID-19?

Scientists at the University of Pittsburgh and the University of Louisville are working on a nasal spray they say can help to prevent COVID-19 infections. The spray could be beneficial to health-care workers and others who are at high risk of exposure to SARS-CoV-2.

But after months of work, development of the spray is now on hold owing to a lack of money—a common problem among drug-developers as more and more possible coronavirus vaccines and therapies compete for a limited pool of research funding.

The Pitt-Louisville spray delivers a molecule called Q-griffithsin, which is found in nature in a red algae that’s common in New Zealand. Since it’s produced inside a living system, Q-griffithsin is actually a “biologic” and not a man-made “drug,” technically speaking. But most people still use the term “drug” as a catch-all for therapies that come from nature as well as from labs.