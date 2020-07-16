Could Trump Be Charged With Manslaughter Over COVID-19?

Donald Trump has handled the pandemic arguably worse than any world leader and has lied about it serially. No one can dispute that. The question though is, can Trump be criminally charged with manslaughter for intentionally failing to warn Americans about the known threats of COVID-19—and worse, lying about them? As a lawyer, I believe the answer should be yes—at least if it can be proven that Trump knowingly misled Americans about the dangers of COVID-19 because he believed it helped his re-election efforts, and Americans relied on those lies to the detriment of their health/lives.

These are not normal times. We are in the midst of a deadly pandemic that has taken over 135,000 American lives. In times like these, as Trump is aware, Americans desperately look to their president—the man empowered by the Constitution to be our “commander in chief”–for facts on how to keep themselves and their families safe.

But Trump has done the opposite—he has not only failed to warn Americans about the true threat of the virus, he misled the American people countless times, thus knowingly jeopardizing the health of Americans. That’s why former federal prosecutor and current MSNBC legal analyst Glenn Kirschner told me point-blank that in the totality, Trump’s misleading of the American public about COVID-19, “easily satisfies the three elements of either involuntary manslaughter or negligent homicide.”