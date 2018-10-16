Country Star Toby Keith Fundraising For Trump Super PAC

Country music star Toby Keith will perform at a private fundraiser on Tuesday for a leading pro-Trump political group, The Daily Beast has learned.

Two sources familiar with plans for the fundraiser said the event, hosted by pro-Trump super PAC America First Action, will take place at the Wharf, a new development on Washington D.C.’s southwest waterfront. The website for Union Stage, one of the venues at the Wharf, says that there will be a “private event” on Tuesday evening. No other details are listed.

Neither America First nor a representative for Keith responded to requests for additional information.

Keith performed at Trump’s 2017 inauguration, but he was not an outspoken supporter during the 2016 campaign.

"This is by far the best country you could ever live in, and we picked these two candidates to be media whores and go out there and take care of the world, huh?" he said on stage at a September 2016 concert.

America First is among the most connected pro-Trump political groups. It also has raised large amounts of money and spent heavily on behalf of Republican U.S. Senate candidates this year. It is expected to be highly active during Trump’s reelection effort in 2020.

The group filed a quarterly financial disclosure report with the Federal Election Commission on Monday revealing that it has raised more than $27 million since last year, boosted by recent $5 million contributions from Republican casino magnate Sheldon Adelson and his wife.