Courant’s Beautiful Leather Phone Accessories Are 30% Off for Black Friday

Phone accessories don’t need to be all function and no form. Courant swears by this ideology with their leather-wrapped wireless chargers, batteries, and other accessories. You can add these beautiful phone accoutrements to your collection for 30% off during Courant’s Black Friday sale. Plus, if you want the perfect gift idea, you can grab free monogramming on anything you pick up.

30% Off Sitewide Plus Free Monogramming Shop at Courant $

Let Scouted guide you to the best Black Friday deals. Shop Here >

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.