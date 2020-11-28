Courant’s Beautiful Leather Phone Accessories Are 30% Off for Black Friday

- 30% off sitewide plus free monogramming at Courant.
- Leather-wrapped wireless chargers, wireless batteries, and more accessories make perfect gifts.
- Shop the rest of our Black Friday deal picks here and all Amazon deals here.
Phone accessories don’t need to be all function and no form. Courant swears by this ideology with their leather-wrapped wireless chargers, batteries, and other accessories. You can add these beautiful phone accoutrements to your collection for 30% off during Courant’s Black Friday sale. Plus, if you want the perfect gift idea, you can grab free monogramming on anything you pick up.
