How Scared Should You Be About COVID-19 Reinfections?

With the planet still deep in the throes of a horrific pandemic, the development is not exactly a welcome one: There is growing evidence that you can catch the novel coronavirus more than once.

In recent weeks, a small number of people in the United States, Europe, and China appear to have caught COVID-19 again after recovering from the disease a previous time. The prospect of reinfection has implications for immune response, herd immunity, and vaccine strategy. But conversations with public-health and immunization experts suggest these high-profile cases of reinfection may actually be encouraging—even if they also raise some spooky red flags.

