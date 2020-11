Denver Mayor Michael Hancock tweeted a plea when he was just minutes from boarding a plane at his city’s airport.

“Pass the potatoes, not COVID… Stay home as much as you can, especially if you're sick… Host virtual gatherings instead of in-person dinners. Avoid travel, if you can.”

Hancock then flew off to Houston, with a connecting flight to Meridian, Mississippi. His wife, Mary Louise Lee, was already there and they would be joining their 22-year-old daughter, Janae Hancock, for Thanksgiving.