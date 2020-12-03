COVID Orgy Host: Lawmakers From Nine Countries Came to My Sex Parties

The organizer of a lockdown-busting sex party in the EU’s capital city involving around 25 men has claimed that politicians from nine countries have been frequent guests at his orgies.

In a wide-ranging interview in the Polish news outlet Onet, David Manzheley, whose Friday night sex soiree in his Brussels apartment led to the resignation of anti-LGBTQ European parliamentarian Jozsef Szajer, said that male lawmakers from nine countries were frequent guests at his sex parties.

“Many public figures from various countries appear at my events, including Polish politicians,” Manzheley told Onet. “They have families and they have asked from the outset to keep their participation in the gay orgy a secret.”

Manzheley, who is reported to be wanted for fraud in Poland, which he denies, described himself as a “hobbyist organizing gay orgies with up to 100 people.” He has scaled back the parties due to Belgium’s strict anti-COVID lockdown measures.

He also claimed that he has hosted nine politicians from hard-right Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s Fidesz party, which crusades against LGBTQ rights. Calls to the party headquarters for comment have not been answered. “We have politicians from Ukraine, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Switzerland, and Spain,” Manzheley said. “However, the most frequent guests are Poles and Hungarians.”

Poland’s right-wing government, led by President Andrezj Duda, has become increasingly hostile to the nation’s LGBT community, activists say.

Manzheley described his parties as adhering to the “bareback format,” which he says meant no condoms were used among the participants, though he insisted all had been tested for the coronavirus. He said that all guests must participate in what he called a “daddy orgy,” meaning no one could be a spectator. No phones or photos are allowed.

He also claimed that Szajer, who he said he had met for the first time last Friday night, had invited him to his own sex party to be held Dec. 12, but has since canceled the event. The Daily Beast has not been able to independently confirm Manzheley’s statements.

In the interview posted Thursday, he described how many of the guests thought the police were props for the gathering and “participants tried to undo the police officer’s pants,” which was met with violence from the cops. Manzheley believes that the call to police came from a man who organizes similar parties nearby. “He lives two blocks from me and is my competition.”

Manzheley, who said he attends the Catholic University of Leuven where he is pursuing a Ph.D., said his parties were drug-free but that guests often brought alcohol. He said for the smaller parties like the one he held Friday, he used his apartment, but that he had organized larger events in rented houses where as many as 100 men have participated. “Women can only appear as observers or help me organize,” he told Onet. “Willing people can apply through a special application or write to an open group on the internet. Sometimes I also organize secret meetings, just for my friends and their acquaintances.”

Despite the high turnout by political types, Manzheley said he was not “particularly interested in politics.” He went on to say, “This is not what these events are about.”

He said that political topics would “ruin the atmosphere of the orgy.”