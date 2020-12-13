COVID Whistleblower Rebekah Jones: I Knew DeSantis Would Go After Me

COVID whistleblower Rebekah Jones always thought that having a gun pointed in her face would be terrifying. But she says when the Florida state police raided her home and held a gun inches from her face after she told them her two children were present, she felt “nothing.”

She even let them enter peacefully, she says. “I was prepared to be arrested,” she tells Molly Jong-Fast on this special members-only episode of The New Abnormal.

Jones claims she was fired from her job at the Florida Department of Health months ago because she refused to manipulate data, and she went on to create her own dashboard of COVID statistics and file a whistleblower complaint.